Cardano, Avalanche and Solana price plunge: What's behind Layer-1 protocol market rout? – Capital.com

Scan to Download iOS&Android APP

By Alara Jordan

11:26, 13 October 2022

Several popular altcoins including Cardano and Solana witnessed a significant drop in price as the wider crypto market also experienced a bearish sentiment.

Cardano (ADA) dropped to as low as 0.3517 on Thursday October 13, before climbing back to $0.3828 at 11:30am BST (+1UTC) on Friday 14th, still down 9% from four days earlier. The eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, ADA started the year trading at $1.31 and has witnessed a steady decline in price since, trading in the red for much of 2022.

Solana’s price also declined in tandem with several major Layer-1 coins. SOL has been trading between $31 and $34 for much of the last month, and witnessed a short-term price increase on 13 September. SOL dipped to $28.85 on Thirsday 13, down 7.8% on the previous 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, but recovered slightly to $31.46 but late Friday morning.

SOL to USD

The wider crypto market also slid on 13 October with several of the biggest cryptocurrencies trading in the red. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by trading volume, dipped below the $19,000 threshold amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

BTS/BTC

ETH/USD

BTC/USD

XRP/USD

Several analysts suspect volatilty on Wall Street and the FTSE 100 could be correlated to the wider crypto market downfall and the decline of several major Layer-1 protocols.

A week ago on 6 October, BTC was trading above $20,000 and even reached a high of $20,354. At the time of writing, BTC is currently trading at $18,780 and is down 1.83% in the last 24 hours.

ETH too fell below the $1,300 threshold with the second largest cryptocurrency down 3.82% in the last 24 hours. Avalanche is also down considerably, currently trading at around $15.08 after holding steady between the $16-17 mark.

ADA to USD

Bullish Bearish

97% 3%

You voted bullish.

You voted bearish.

Give ADA/USD a try

Rate this article

Rate this article:

Share this article

Comment

Rate this article

Rate this article:

Share this article

There are currently no responses for this story.

Be the first to respond.

Most traded

Most traded

Most traded

Most traded

Most traded

Most traded

Join the 455.000+ traders worldwide that chose to trade with Capital.com

Also you can contact us: call +44 20 8089 7893 • support@capital.com

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81.40% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Risk Disclosure Statement

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Risk warning: сonducting operations with non-deliverable over-the-counter instruments are a risky activity and can bring not only profit but also losses. The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Past profits do not guarantee future profits. Use the training services of our company to understand the risks before you start operations.

Capital Com SV Investments Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 319/17. Capital Com SV Investments Limited, company Registration Number: 354252, registered address: 28 Octovriou 237, Lophitis Business Center II, 6th floor, 3035, Limassol, Cyprus.

Start trading on SOL/USD now.

source