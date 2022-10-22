Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Nominations Week 2 – Use Hotstar App For Online Voting – Indian Television News

Indian TV News

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil Show Started on 9th October 06.30 PM , Vijay TV Airing the Show Monday to Friday at 09.30 PM to 10.30 PM and Saturday to Sunday 09.30 pm to 11:00 PM. GP Muthu , Asal Kolaar, Mohammed Azeem , Robert , Ayesha Zeenath , Sheriina Sam , Manikandan Rajesh , Rachitha Mahalakshmi , Ram Ramasamy , Dinesh Kanagaratnam (ADK) , Janany Kunaseelan , Shanthi Arvind , Vikraman Radhakrishnan , Amudhavanan , Maheshwari Chanakyan , Kathirravan Kabilan , Queency Stanly , Nivaashiyni, Shivin Ganesan, Dhanalakshmi , Myna Nandhini Are the Contestants.

Ayesha Zeenath, Mohammed Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Maheshwari Chanakyan , Nivaashiyni, Queency Stanly,Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Ram Ramasamy , Shanthi Arvind, Sheriina Sam and Vikraman Radhakrishnan were nominated for Week 2 nominations. Those who getting Less Vote from Public will Eliminates from Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Show.

Open Disney+Hotstar Application from Smartphone and Make Sure That Using the Updated version of The App.

Search for Bigg Boss, You will Get Bigg Boss Telugu and Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Options, Click on Bigg Boss Tamil.

It will List the Contestants List, Click on Your Favorite Contestant for Online Voting Via Disney+Hotstar and Click on Done Button to Complete the Process.

