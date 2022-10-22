Some down-to-Earth dialogue about UFOs | Mulshine – NJ.com

I was running in the woods in Brick a few years ago when I came upon the wreckage of a UFO.

It wasn’t much to look at, just a plastic laundry bag and a few strips of balsa covered with candle wax. But when it was intact it would have been an Unidentified Flying Object.

