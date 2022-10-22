Microsoft gives a "sneak peek" of new Teams Chat on Windows 11 – Neowin

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 hours ago

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 20, 2022

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 20, 2022

6 hours ago

23 hours ago

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 21, 2022

Sep 3, 2022

Aug 28, 2022

Aug 14, 2022

Jun 11, 2022

Sep 11, 2022

Aug 15, 2022

Jul 31, 2022

May 8, 2022

10 hours ago

Oct 20, 2022

Oct 20, 2022

Oct 19, 2022

Oct 19, 2022

Oct 12, 2022

Oct 12, 2022

Oct 12, 2022

6 hours ago

10 hours ago

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 20, 2022

Oct 16, 2022

Oct 9, 2022

Oct 5, 2022

Oct 2, 2022

2 hours ago

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 20, 2022

Oct 19, 2022

Oct 6, 2022 15:32 EDT · Hot!

Earlier today, Microsoft released a new build for Windows 11 Insiders flighting the Dev Channel. The new build 25217 opens the option for third-party widgets, fixes several issues in the Tablet-mode taskbar, and more. Read all about the changes in this article.

Alongside those, the company has also released an update to the Microsoft Store, and a “sneak peek” into the new video calling options that the company is introducing inside Teams Chat. Microsoft calls it the sneak peek since this only rolling out to some users at the moment, with wider availability planned for later in the coming months.

The company explains how the new features in Teams Chat works:

When you open Chat from the taskbar, the focus will be on you with a preview of your own video, and the various ways you can connect with your people. It is now easier than ever to immediately start a video call with those who are using Microsoft Teams for personal use. For those who are not on Teams, not a problem- you can easily share a call link with anyone via SMS or email and get the conversation going directly within Chat.

You can find the official announcement post here.

6 hours ago

10 hours ago

Oct 21, 2022

Oct 20, 2022

2 hours ago

Oct 15, 2022

Oct 14, 2022

Sep 26, 2021

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

windows update thinking

rtx 4090

microsoft weekly

windows 10 2022 update

windows 11

windows 11 promo

windows 11 insider preview

windows 11 insider preview

windows 11 2022 update

windows 11

windows update

twirl 87

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source