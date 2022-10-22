Early Black Friday sale at Amazon drives iPad Pro & iPad Air prices down to record low levels – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Save up to $250 on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Air 5, with early Black Friday discounts matching (and even beating in some cases) record low prices.

The weekend sale at Amazon discounts the M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity to $899, matching the previous record low price found during the Prime Early Access Sale. Considering Apple announced the M2 iPad Pro line this week, inventory may be limited on the now-closeout M1 models.

Those looking for additional storage space can also save $200 on the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models with WiFi, while the 128GB spec with Wi-Fi + Cellular capability is a stellar $250 off, bringing the price down to $1,049.99, a new record low.

iPad Air & MacBook Air also on sale

Early Black Friday price drops are also in effect on the M1 MacBook Air & iPad Air 5.

Additional Apple products, including the current iPad Air (5th Generation) and the M1 MacBook Air, are also on sale at Amazon. The 64GB iPad Air with WiFi can be picked up for $519, while the 256GB WiFi model is marked down to $669 in your choice of four colors.

Also making headlines this week is Amazon’s $200 price drop on the M1 MacBook Air, driving the price down to $799 for the 7-core GPU spec with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. We covered the promotion earlier this week, but it continues to be a popular holiday gift idea at the sub-$800 price point.

All of these deals can be found in our iPad Price Guide and Mac Price Guide, which tracks the latest sales from popular Apple resellers.

Additional weekend tech deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on 14-inch MacBook Pro and Apple Watch hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

