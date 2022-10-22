Reboot | Behind The Scenes – Featurette Released – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has released a new featurette on the Hulu/Star Original series, “Reboot”, which shares some behind-the-scenes details on how the series is made.

The series tells the story of what happens when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Here’s the behind-the-scenes video:

The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

The series was created by Steven Levitan, who serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. “Reboot” is produced by Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television.

New episodes of “Reboot” are being released on Hulu and on Disney+ in a number of countries, including Australia and Canada, every Tuesday. The first seven episodes of “Reboot” are available to stream now. The entire series is also coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on November 2nd 2022.

Have you checked out “Reboot” yet?

