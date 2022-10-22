Bitcoin Group weighs bid for 268-year-old German bank – ETCIO

Dear user,
Founded in 1754, Munich-based Bankhaus von der Heydt has been talking to potential buyers after a deal to sell itself to crypto-derivatives exchange BitMEX fell through, the people said. A sale may value the bank at around ₹20 million ($19.6 million), the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Embracing the web3 and metaverse opportunity will require banks, designers, and security analysts to discover new ways of building trust with customers. This includes well thought through product strategy and mix so that tokenised assets can be transacted . Financial institutions should not simply move into and monetize; rather, they must work hard to establish positive relationships.
