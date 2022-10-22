Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets ready for its LAST OS update! It launched in 2020 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Back in 2020, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as its updated foldable flagship and the world went gaga over it. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 introduced a bigger Cover Display and a stronger build quality than its predecessor. Samsung also promised to update the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates, which were class leading for the time. Samsung even upped the game with its successor, promising 4 years of OS updates. However, the time is up for the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung is now readying the last OS update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The beta testing of Samsung’s One UI 5 interface has already begun and it will be based on the Android 13 build. The features are yet to be revealed for the foldables but we expect not many changes from the One UI 5 from the standard Galaxy S22 series. The final build of the update could take some time to release on the Fold 2 and once that happens, that will be the last OS update for the Fold 2. After that, there will only be one year of security patches.

While it is great to see Samsung updating its 2020 foldable flagship to the latest version of Android in 2022, it still falls way behind in comparison to Apple’s iPhone models. For example, the iPhone 12 also launched in 2020 and it got its two iOS update already; Apple could keep updating the iPhone 12 for three more years at least. If the iPhone 12 shares the same fate as the iPhone 6S, it can even get up to six iOS updates.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched this year with a promise of 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates. The phone launched with Android 12L out of the box with One UI 4.1.1 interface, and the One UI 5 update is expected to come soon based on Android 13.

