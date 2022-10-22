Patek Philippe Releases Nautilus 5712/1R Moon Phases in Rose Gold with Sunburst Brown Dial – Watchtime.com

Patek Philippe opens a new chapter in the success story of the Nautilus. Presented in rose gold with a sunburst brown dial with a black-gradient rim, the Ref. 5712/1R-001 offers a stunning take on the Reference 5712/1, the first Nautilus with complications which was launched in 2006 on the occasion of the collection’s 30th anniversary. As such, the latest iteration displays an analog date, the moon phases, and a power-reserve indicator.

The original layout of the dial distinguished by typical Nautilus horizontally embossed motif lends the watch a highly recognizable appearance. The readability of is enhanced by applied hour markers and rounded baton-type hour and minute hands, all in rose gold with white luminescent coating.

The case, water resistant to 60 meters, the octagonal bezel, and the integrated link bracelet are enhanced with the elegant contrast of polished and satin finishes applied entirely by hand. The watch has a diameter of 40mm and a svelte height of 8.5mm. It is driven by the self-winding Caliber 240 PS IRM C LU which comprises of 265 parts and displays its meticulous finishing qualities and technical features, including the off-centered mini rotor, through a sapphire case back.

Pricing is marked at $82,796.

To learn more, visit Patek Philippe, here.

