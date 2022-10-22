Home Latest News Elon Musk Starlink Internet company licensed in Malawi – Nyasa Times

Elon Musk Starlink Internet company licensed in Malawi – Nyasa Times

By
Aabha Sharma
-

A statement from MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman said the licences have been issued following Starlink’s successful licence application and subsequent negotiations — whose process commenced in February 2022.
On October 19, global Media publication, CNBC reported that SpaceX rolled out aviation-specific Starlink satellite internet service looking to expand further into the inflight WiFi market.
Sharing is caring!

document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

document.getElementById( “ak_js_2” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: ‘organic-thumbnails-a’,
container: ‘taboola-sidebar-thumbnails’,
placement: ‘Sidebar Thumbnails’,
target_type: ‘mix’
});

Ahead of Sunday’s FDH Bank Cup final, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve coach Enos Chatama says his charges are in brimming…

source

Previous articleBest TV Series Coming to Hulu in November 2022 – MovieWeb
Next articleHere's What Elon Musk Gets Wrong About Bitcoin and Dogecoin – Cryptonews
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR