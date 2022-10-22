Elon Musk Starlink Internet company licensed in Malawi – Nyasa Times

A statement from MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman said the licences have been issued following Starlink’s successful licence application and subsequent negotiations — whose process commenced in February 2022.

On October 19, global Media publication, CNBC reported that SpaceX rolled out aviation-specific Starlink satellite internet service looking to expand further into the inflight WiFi market.

Sharing is caring!

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_2” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

window._taboola = window._taboola || [];

_taboola.push({

mode: ‘organic-thumbnails-a’,

container: ‘taboola-sidebar-thumbnails’,

placement: ‘Sidebar Thumbnails’,

target_type: ‘mix’

});

Ahead of Sunday’s FDH Bank Cup final, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve coach Enos Chatama says his charges are in brimming…

source