How to install Android apps on Windows 11 – ZDNet

One of the flagship features Microsoft touted about Windows 11 was the ability to install Android apps on your PC, allowing you to use some of the same apps you use on your Android phone right on your Windows desktop. In February, Microsoft made good on its promise, releasing the update that brings Amazon’s Appstore to Windows 11.

But after ensuring your PC is running the latest version of Windows 11, you’re not going to find the Amazon Appstore in your Start menu. Instead, you’ll need to do a bit of extra work to get it up and running.

Fellow ZDNET contributor Ed Bott has a fantastic post walking through the nitty-gritty and technical details of using Android apps on your Windows 11 machine that’s worth checking out, especially if you’re on the fence about even going through the process. Don’t worry, though; if you get Android apps up and running on your PC and then change your mind, you can always undo everything.

Note that you will need an Amazon account.

First, you will need to check if your PC is capable of even running Android Apps.

Microsoft has an official list of system requirements for running Android apps, but if you don’t want to take the time to look up your system’s specifications and compare it to the list, here’s an easier way.

Click on this link to open the Microsoft Store on your PC. Alternatively, you can open the Store app and search for Amazon Appstore. With the Appstore listing visible, find the system Requirements section on your device.

If your system meets the requirements, you should see a green checkmark with some text indicating as much. Otherwise, click on Show more to view the entire list of requirements to see where your system falls short.

If your requirements are still falling short, the fix is usually the simple need to update Windows 11 so that you can use the feature. If that’s the case, the list will let you know. From there, open the Settings app, and select Windows Update > Check for updates.

While still viewing the Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store app, click the Install button.

A new window will show up, letting you know some of the finer details about the installation process. Click the Download button after you read through it, and then wait for the Subsystem for Android from Microsoft to download.

When the download is complete, click the Open Amazon Appstore button. The Windows Subsystem for Android will then start to load, and depending on how fast your system is, it can take a minute or two.

Once it’s done, you’ll see a splash screen for the Amazon Appstore, asking you to sign in with your Amazon account. From there, sign in using your credentials.

Now that you have the Appstore setup and you’re logged in, you can browse the available apps and games during the preview You can download Amazon’s Kindle app, streaming service apps such as Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, as well as kids games, card games, and Audible.

To install an Android app, click on the app icon, just like you would if you were using the Appstore on an Android for Fire device. Select install, and then let the Appstore take care of the rest.

Once it’s done, you’ll see the install button switch to Open. Click it.

To find Android apps after you’ve installed them, open the Start menu and look under the Recommended section for recently installed or used apps.

If the app(s) isn’t there, you can click on All apps next to the pinned section in the Start menu and scroll through the list.

