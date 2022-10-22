Google Meet Is Going to Kick People Out of Empty Meetings – PCMag

Seven minutes in solitary heaven.

I’ve been writing about tech, including everything from privacy and security to consumer electronics and startups, since 2011 for a variety of publications.

Google Meet is going to start kicking people out of empty meetings.

Meet will now ask users if they want to remain in a meeting if they’ve been alone for more than five minutes. Users who don’t respond will be kicked out two minutes later.

“We hope that this feature will help prevent situations where your audio or video is unintentionally shared,” Google says(Opens in a new window). Presumably kicking people out of empty meetings will also help reduce the amount of resources the company has to devote to these calls.

These so-called “meeting exit reminders” will launch for all Google Workspace, G Suite, and personal Google accounts between April 11 and May 3. It will first be available on Google Meet for the web and iOS devices; the company says it will expand to Android “soon” after its debut.

Google also “consolidated all host and co-host features in a single, central location under the ‘Host controls’ menu” in a bid to make “it easier to manage your meeting settings by reducing the need to switch between various menus.”

Sign up for What’s New Now to get our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

Advertisement

I’ve been writing about tech, including everything from privacy and security to consumer electronics and startups, since 2011 for a variety of publications.

Read Nathaniel’s full bio

Advertisement

PCMag.com is a leading authority on technology, delivering lab-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology.

© 1996-2022 Ziff Davis. PCMag Digital Group

PCMag, PCMag.com and PC Magazine are among the federally registered trademarks of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of PCMag. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

source