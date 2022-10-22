Amazon Delivery Driver Gets Paid For 'Doing Nothing' – Entrepreneur

One TikToker is going viral after showing a day in her “side hustle” working for Amazon Flex delivery service.

As people return to in-person shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, the reliance on online shopping has begun to wane.

That has left Amazon drivers without any packages left to deliver.

TikToker Diana Dunham-Nelson, who works for Amazon Flex, is going viral for a video that shows an Amazon distribution center with no packages for her to pick up.

“I doubt there’s going to be a route for me to even do it, which is great because I get paid to go home for doing absolutely nothing,” she says brazenly, noting that there are many others who have picked up the gig as a “side hustle.”

