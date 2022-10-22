Ippolito featured in online Twitter Space panel about impact of NFTs and metaverse on museums – UMaine News – University of Maine – University of Maine

Home Latest News Ippolito featured in online Twitter Space panel about impact of NFTs and...

Brandon Martin
John Ippolito, professor of new media in the School of Computing and Information Science and director of the digital curation program at the University of Maine, was featured on an online panel dedicated to how NFTs and the metaverse are transforming museums. “Blockchain and Museums” on the Web 3.0 Culture Twitter Space hosted by Kate Vass Gallery in Zurich and remotely on Oct. 18, 2022. The recording of the event can be found on Twitter.

