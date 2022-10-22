This Halloween sale gets you a genuine lifetime license of Windows 10 for only $14 – Phandroid – News for Android

Buying genuine copies of software is a great way of supporting developers and companies, plus there are always security issues to think about where pirated software you download online could have been tampered with or you might accidentally end up downloading a virus or malware without knowing.

Sometimes, genuine software can be expensive, especially if you head on over to Microsoft’s website and you get a shock at seeing how much the company charges when it comes to a license for Windows 10, Windows 11, or Office, but the good news is that as part of its Halloween Sale, VIP-SCDKey is running a promotion where you can get a genuine lifetime copy of Windows 10 for as low as $14.

VIP-SCDKey is also offering our readers a 30% discount if you were to use the skpha coupon code upon checkout, so if you’re looking for a fresh copy of Windows or Office at insane prices, then check these deals out.

In case you’re not really looking for new software and want to get your hands on some accessories and peripherals, Bzfuture.com is also running some discounts where you can get up to 15% off if you were to use the skpha coupon code upon checkout.



If your computer is still running Windows 10, then you might be wondering, is it worth it to spend a little bit more to upgrade to Windows 11? The answer is yes.

This is because Windows 11 is the latest version of Windows and if you’re still running Windows 10, note that Microsoft is only expected to continue supporting Windows 10 through 2025, which means that it’s only a few more years before the updates start to fall off, whereas with Windows 11, you can expect updates for the foreseeable future.

Apart from longer support, Windows 11 will also come with performance enhancements, thanks to the tweaks Microsoft is making when it comes to handling system processes. Windows 11 will also offer up a slightly more easy-to-use interface, so if you’re thinking of upgrading it for a family member that isn’t so tech savvy, the cleaner UI and simplified Start Menu will make it easier to understand and to use.

Microsoft has also improved on collaborative features with Windows 11, better support for multitasking and external monitors, and it has also been optimized for games, so if you’re someone who games a lot, these improvements might be worth checking out.

According to a recent report, it has been suggested that Microsoft is apparently thinking of creating their own mobile game store that would challenge the likes of Apple and Google.

According to a recent report, it appears that Spotify is looking to rebrand Spotify HiFi to Spotify Platinum.

It seems that over on Amazon, users who are keen on the upcoming Google Pixel 7a can go ahead and register their interest.

If the latest leaks are to be believed, it seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 won’t be a particularly huge upgrade.

Motorola is apparently looking to bring not one, but two Razr foldable smartphones to the market in 2023.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Android is a trademark of Google Inc. | © Phandroid.com, 2007-2022

source