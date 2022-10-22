VirtualBox 7.0.2 – Neowin

9 hours ago
VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. Targeted at server, desktop and embedded use, it is now the only professional-quality virtualization solution that is also Open Source Software. Presently, VirtualBox runs on Windows, Linux, Macintosh, and Solaris hosts and supports a large number of guest operating systems including but not limited to Windows (NT 4.0, 2000, XP, Server 2003, Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10), DOS/Windows 3.x, Linux (2.4, 2.6, 3.x and 4.x), Solaris and OpenSolaris, OS/2, and OpenBSD.
Some of the features of VirtualBox are:
This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
Download: VirtualBox 7.0.2 | 105.0 MB (Open Source)
Download: VirtualBox 7.0.2 Extension Pack | 17.6 MB
View: VirtualBox Home Page | VirtualBox Screenshot
