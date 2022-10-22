Binance Coin: Decoding if BNB would cross $300 mark this week – AMBCrypto News

MATIC may be the center of attention for these reasons despite Polygon’s NFT defeat

Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come

QNT’s 130%+ bullish streak may be in danger owing to these market players

Bitcoin sees a constriction on the price charts, what could the outcome be

Cardano: Why ADA traders could consider this loss as a saving grace

Bitcoin sees a constriction on the price charts, what could the outcome be

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A new ATH incoming by 2030?

BTC and ETH could see a potential rebound in days to come thanks to these factors

Attention Bitcoin LTHs! This update may change the way you perceive BTC gains

Bitcoin’s rising correlation with gold means this for BTC and its investors

BTC and ETH could see a potential rebound in days to come thanks to these factors

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: These are the odds on ETH’s 200% hike

ETH active addresses drop to 4-month low; is capitulation event in sight

Ethereum [ETH] Price Analysis: 21 October

ETH ‘billionaire’ whales hit new ATH holdings, but here’s the catch

Published

on

By

Binance‘s native token has struggled to maintain an upward trajectory in 2022. On 29 August, BNB declined sharply below $288 and tested the $275 support zone on CoinMarketCap. Bears have taken control of the price action, but can the ecosystem stay alert regardless of distraction?

BNB underwent quite a journey from being just a digital token used for transaction fees and discounts on Binance to becoming investors’ choice. At press time, the token stood at the $288 mark after witnessing a 1.96% correction over the last seven days.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Having said that, BNB’s use cases expanded to hundreds of applications on numerous platforms and projects within the crypto ecosystem. Following this, the platform even introduced a burning mechanism to aid the token’s price amidst such a demand hike.

Around press time, BurnBNB reported that 114,900 BNB, or more than $46 million had been burned since BEP-95 came into force.

Although, the biggest one occurred last year. On 15 April 2021, Binance burned more than 1,099,888 BNB, equal to $595,314,380 worth of tokens. This was Binance’s fifteenth quarterly BNB burn, and in terms of cash, it was the biggest one yet.

In fact, the previous weekly development report painted a bullish scenario on looking into key metrics for the BNB chain.

As per this, in a week, BNB registered more than 2.65 million weekly users with more than 20 million weekly transactional counts.

Source: BNB Chain weekly

In addition, Binance’s NFT marketplace gave fruitful results as well to support the aforementioned bullish insights.

As stated by BSC News on the social media platform, five collections stood at the top by the daily sales volume.

Thanks to data from @Element_Market, we are presenting the top #NFT collections by the daily sales volume 📊

Which of these do you own?@SpaceIDProtocol @amazyio @RadioCacaNFT @Era7_official#BNBChain #BNB #NFTs #CryptoNews pic.twitter.com/gAVUP7xaDB

— BSC News (@BSCNews) August 28, 2022

Sensing the same, dominant buyers too fancied the token. As reported before, over the last seven days, significant growth in the activities of the whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB tokens was visible.

Their holdings grew by 6.749% of the coin’s total supply as per the report.

But again, it all came done to price. BNB hasn’t been on an upward streak for a long now. However, the network received an important upgrade that can be expected to give a boost to BNB’s price action.

The BNB Smart chain upgrade might not have an immediate, direct impact on BNB’s demand or performance.

However, efficiency improvements may help the network remain competitive and support the improved user experience.

Ripple’s global adoption rises, but what’s in store for XRP holders

Algorand: A full picture of how ALGO has fared in last 30 days

Shubham is a full-time journalist/ Crypto data analyst at AMBCrypto. A Master’s graduate in Accounting and Finance, Shubham’s writings mainly focus on the cryptocurrency sector with particular emphasis on market research studies and communications for >2 years. Also, a die-hard Chelsea fan #KTBFFH.

Uniswap: All you need to know about Binance’s latest ‘move’ on the protocol

Binance, Reuters, and CZ- Demystifying the allegations

Binance confirms upgrade support, but what’s in for AVAX investors

BNB is ideal for long-term investment, thanks to quarterly burn highlights

Binance implements these upgrades to BNB Smart Chain

BNB network on standstill amid $100M exploit – Everything unheard

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source