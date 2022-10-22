iPhone 14 launch plagued by major Apple Store errors; delivery estimates slip to October – 9to5Mac

September 9

Chance Miller

– Sep. 9th 2022 6:02 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

The iPhone 14 launch has been anything but smooth. The Apple Store Online and Apple Store are both going through some major issues this morning, leading to server errors, trade-in failures, double orders, and much more. At the same time, delivery estimates for many iPhone 14 models have already slipped into mid-October…



As is tradition, the Apple Store app and Apple Online Store both went offline overnight as Apple prepared for iPhone 14 pre-orders. Both options were scheduled to come back online at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. For some people, both came back online right on time, while others were stuck waiting. By the time some of us got into the Apple Store Online or Apple Store app, pre-order shipping times were already delayed until late September for many configurations.

But that’s only the beginning. The checkout process has been far from reliable today, with many iPhone 14 buyers taking to Twitter to complain of major errors in the Apple Store app and on the Apple website. Many 9to5Mac staffers have also had similar problems, including yours truly.

A recap of some of the problems:

Unsurprisingly, many of the carriers are experiencing similar issues. The T-Mobile ordering process has been completely down since pre-orders began, while the AT&T and Verizon websites have also been glitchy.

These Apple Store glitches haven’t affected everyone, and there are a number of people who got through immediately and completed their iPhone 14 pre-order without issues. That’s the beauty of the internet.

Amid all of these problems, iPhone 14 supply is already dwindling. Almost every iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configuration is now back-ordered until October. The new space black color seems to be the most popular as it is severely more supply constrained than the others.

The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are not facing supply constraints to the degree of the Pro models. An analyst this morning said that Apple is expecting the early iPhone 14 pre-orders to be dominated by the “Pro” models, which could account for as much as 85% of orders.

Were you able to successfully order an iPhone 14 this morning? What delivery date did you get? Let us know down in the comments.

Anyone else get errors when trying to do in-store pick up?? Wouldn’t let me do it.

— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) September 9, 2022

look it's only their fourteenth time doing this they'll fix it for next year i'm sure

— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) September 9, 2022

Kept getting payment errors through the Apple Store app for some reason, but finally got my order in.

iPhone 14 Pro, Space Black, 256GB ready for pick-up next Friday at 1:30PM.

— Daniel Gibson (@DanielGibson_) September 9, 2022

@AppStore @Apple Tried 10x times to order an iPhone 14 Pro, each time errors, broken session, now the delivery time delayed by weeks.

Terrible user experience, you are not capable to handle concurrent requests, hope the iPhone 14 (if I ever get it) won't be as horrible as your UX pic.twitter.com/hWdWye7FZj

— ll2double (@ll2double) September 9, 2022

I swear if I get charged for the iphone 14 pro 3-4 times cause of errors I'll be very upset. They all said errors when placing but I recieved one email confirmation and my apple store says it was placed. I tried placing it for pickup but the store was bugging

— Joel Ramirez (@MenmaLives) September 9, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Max Silver 1 TB pre-ordered! Apple Store app was giving me errors when checking out (and said there was a 1-2 week delay), swapped to AT&T website which wasn't letting me sign in, so went to AT&T app and that worked with September 16th estimated delivery.

— Hassan Ahmed (@hassanahmed120) September 9, 2022

