How to increase productivity by using new Microsoft 365 dashboard in Microsoft Edge – TechRepublic

Register for your free TechRepublic membership or if you are already a member, sign in using your preferred method below.

We recently updated our Terms and Conditions for TechRepublic Premium. By clicking continue, you agree to these updated terms.

Invalid email/username and password combination supplied.

An email has been sent to you with instructions on how to reset your password.

By registering, you agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices outlined in the Privacy Policy.

You will also receive a complimentary subscription to TechRepublic’s News and Special Offers newsletter and the Top Story of the Day newsletter. You may unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time.

All fields are required. Username must be unique. Password must be a minimum of 6 characters and have any 3 of the 4 items: a number (0 through 9), a special character (such as !, $, #, %), an uppercase character (A through Z) or a lowercase (a through z) character (no spaces).

How to increase productivity by using new Microsoft 365 dashboard in Microsoft Edge

Your email has been sent

Learn how to work more efficiently and stay better organized by using Microsoft Edge’s new Microsoft 365 dashboard.

Microsoft Edge has a dashboard for Microsoft 365 applications and files. Using it provides a secure connection to all of your Microsoft 365 content inside Edge. This dashboard displays recent and shared Microsoft 365 files saved to OneDrive or SharePoint. In this tutorial, I’ll show you the easiest and quickest way to access the files that are most important to you, all from one source—the Microsoft 365 dashboard in Microsoft Edge. It’s the quickest way to get back to work.

You must have Microsoft 365, OneDrive and Microsoft Edge.

SEE: Microsoft 365: Your guide to the latest features, tools and cost (TechRepublic)

To start, sign-in to your Microsoft account using Edge. To do so, open a new tab in Edge. If you’re a regular Edge user, the new tab will be familiar to you. The browser offers a search bar, pinned sites, and a newsfeed with articles relevant to you or your organization, unless you’ve turned off that feed.

Figure A doesn’t show any articles because I set the display to Focused. You can access this setting by clicking the Settings gear. The Microsoft 365 tab is in the menu at the bottom. Depending on your setup, it may be in the middle of your page.

Figure A

If you don’t see Microsoft 365 in the menu, and you have more than one account, make sure you are in your Microsoft account. If not, switch to it by clicking the Microsoft icon in the top-right corner and choosing your Microsoft account (Figure B).

Figure B

Click the Microsoft 365 tab to display the dashboard, which displays tiles for Microsoft 356, SharePoint, upcoming events in Outlook, and other pinned applications. Scroll down until you see the most-recently used files list (Figure C). If you use Google Docs, the setup resembles that dashboard.

Figure C

The most recently used files sort to the top for quick access. You can open a file in the web app or in the desktop app. You can also share a document or execute most tasks via the dashboard. Closing the file takes you back to the dashboard, which is perhaps the icing on the cake. One of the things many users find frustrating is going back and forth between open apps. The dashboard eliminates a lot of clicks by always being open and ready to go.

If you need to open one of the Microsoft 365 apps, click the App Launcher in the top-right corner. When you’re done, close the file and return to the dashboard. You can even open Microsoft Mail this way.

If you don’t care for the layout, click the Layout gear and change it. As you can see in Figure D, mine is set to Informational. This layout shows the newsfeed only if you click My Feed in the menu.

Figure D

At the bottom of the dashboard, click the More in Office.com link. You’ll see the same files but with a few filters (Figure E). They’re self-explanatory, but the Favorites tab will display pinned files. If you have a more recent update, these filtering tabs are on the dashboard.

Figure E

If you sign in to your Microsoft account and still don’t see the Microsoft 365 tab in the menu, there are few things you can do:

The Microsoft 365 dashboard in Microsoft Edge has all the files you work with and the applications you need ready and waiting in one place. When you’re done with a task, you can hop off right on to another. You never have to leave the dashboard or open another application.

In other words, the dashboard eliminates tedious and time-consuming tasks. Not only do you have quick access to your files, but you can access shared files just as quickly. You can even pin files to the top of the list for easier access. There may be days when you never leave the Microsoft 365 dashboard in Microsoft Edge.

Be your company’s Microsoft insider by reading these Windows and Office tips, tricks, and cheat sheets.

How to increase productivity by using new Microsoft 365 dashboard in Microsoft Edge

Your email has been sent

Your message has been sent

TechRepublic Premium content helps you solve your toughest IT issues and jump-start your career or next project.

Windows 11 gets an annual update on September 20 plus monthly extra features. In enterprises, IT can choose when to roll those out.

Edge AI offers opportunities for multiple applications. See what organizations are doing to incorporate it today and going forward.

This is a complete guide for Apple’s iPadOS. Find out more about iPadOS 16, supported devices, release dates and key features with our cheat sheet.

Discover data intelligence solutions for big data processing and automation. Read more to explore your options.

Whether you are a Microsoft Excel beginner or an advanced user, you’ll benefit from these step-by-step tutorials.

Edge computing is an architecture intended to reduce latency and open up new applications. The terms around it can be fluid, but are helpful to know. From the glossary’s introduction: Edge computing is an architecture which delivers computing capabilities near the site where the data is used or near a data source. In an idealized …

This document helps make sure that you address data governance practices for an efficient, comprehensive approach to data management. This checklist from TechRepublic Premium includes: an introduction to data governance, a data governance checklist and how to manage a data governance checklist. From this checklist’s introduction: Data governance is the process by which an organization …

Recruiting a Scrum Master with the right combination of technical expertise and experience will require a comprehensive screening process. This hiring kit provides a customizable framework your business can use to find, recruit and ultimately hire the right person for the job. This hiring kit from TechRepublic Premium includes a job description, sample interview questions …

Knowing the terminology associated with Web 3.0 is going to be vital to every IT administrator, developer, network engineer, manager and decision maker in business. This quick glossary will introduce and explain concepts and terms vital to understanding Web 3.0 and the technology that drives and supports it.

source