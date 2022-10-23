Ethereum Name Service Price Prediction for 10th of October: The Bulls' Market – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With an engulfing candle pattern, the Ethereum Name Service took up a bullish trend on the 3rd of October and continued with a strong momentum until the 6th of October when selling pressure for the day paused the bullish progress. But the bulls took up the market again and the price trended up. In today’s market session, the market has started with a bearish trend. The bulls may overtake them today

Ethereum Name Service Market Price Statistic:

Key Levels

Resistance: $ 18.17, $20.00, $21.00

Support: $17.00, $16.00, $15.00

As the price action of the Ethereum Name Service moves along below the roof of the upper band of the Bollinger indicator, the indicator continues to create room for a more bullish performance of the market. The price action is also moving along below the roof of the RSI indicator. If the bearish momentum did not overtake the bullish momentum, the price will continue to trend up. But, if it enters the overbought, the trend may eventually reverse. This is because the sellers are becoming stronger as the bulls push the market to an upper price level. when we couple this with those that want to take their profit in the overbought zone, the price of the market will inevitably change direction to the downside.



The two sessions of today’s market have been bearish. This new direction of the market seems to be the result of a twelve-hour consolidation in the market that took place between 8 am to 8 pm of yesterday’s market session. The first direction of the market was to the upside (that is between 8 pm and 12 am). But, from midnight till now, the market has been attaining lower price levels. At this point, the price of the market may range sideways again since the selling pressure is also increasing.

