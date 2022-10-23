The Download: Starlink’s satellite signals, and joyless tech – MIT Technology Review

Plus: Elon Musk's brutal plans for Twitter's staff

Starlink signals can be reverse-engineered to work like GPS—whether SpaceX likes it or not

For years, Todd Humphreys has been trying to persuade SpaceX to tweak its Starlink constellation to also offer ultra-precise position, navigation, and timing—creating a new system that could act as a backup to the US Army’s vulnerable GPS system.

Despite Elon Musk’s insistence that the company avoid distractions by assisting Humphreys’ proposal, Humphreys persisted.

Now, without Starlink’s help, Humphreys claims to have provided the most complete characterization of its signals to date. This information, he says, is the first step toward developing a new global navigation technology that would operate independently of GPS or its European, Russian, and Chinese equivalents. Read the full story.

—Mark Harris

We used to get excited about technology. What happened?

As a philosopher who studies AI and data, Shannon Vallor’s Twitter feed is always filled with the latest tech news. Increasingly, she’s realized that the constant stream of information, detailing everything from Mark Zuckerberg’s dead-eyed metaverse cartoon avatar, from Amazon’s Ring Nation surveillance reality show, is no longer inspiring joy, but a sense of resignation.

Joy is missing from our lives, and from our technology. Its absence is feeding a growing unease being voiced by many who work in tech or study it. Fixing it depends on understanding how and why the priorities in our tech ecosystem have changed, triggering a sea change in the entire model for innovation and the incentives that drive it. Read the full story.

How reproductive technology is changing what it means to be a parent

Advances in reproductive technologies are forcing us to reconsider what it means to be a parent—even at a genetic level. While IVF allows would-be parents to use eggs and sperm donated by others, who may or may not have a role in the life of the resulting child, it’s not just IVF. Technologies that result in babies with three genetic parents are already in use. And others that enable four or more genetic parents could be available in the near future.

This kind of progress inevitably raises vital questions. What is it about a genetic contribution that may or may not make a person a parent? Is there an ideal number of parents a child can have? And, when we come down to it, do genetics even really matter at all? Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou

1 Elon Musk is planning on cutting thousands of Twitter workers

Reducing the company’s workforce by around 75% would have a serious impact on its ability to curb harmful content. (WP $)

+ Twitter has told workers to ignore media speculation. (Bloomberg $)

+ The platform isn’t always a total viper’s nest. (FT $)

2 Billions in funding could kick-start the US battery materials industry

But while the cash injection is a welcome boost for the industry, there’s still a rocky road ahead. (MIT Technology Review)

3 How a major ransomware group flew under the radar

Schools and hospitals make up the bulk of their targets. (Wired $)

4 Inside the rise and rise of China’s tech ambitions

Its rapid progress spooked the US enough to slap it with restrictions. (Bloomberg $)

5 No one knows why federal law enforcement abducted protestors in 2020

And there’s still no record of their arrests. (The Verge)

6 Nuclear fusion is ready for an image overhaul

There’s been a whole lot of hype, but progress has been slow. (New Scientist $)

+ Maybe controlled chaos is the way forward. (Inverse)

7 The fitness industry urgently needs a shakeup

It rarely delivers on its promises of healthy living. (Neo.Life)

+ How do strong muscles keep your brain healthy? (MIT Technology Review)

8 TikTok is captivated by fast-food workers

The clips give them a glimpse behind the scenes. (New Yorker $)

+ Real-estate agents are getting involved, too. (WSJ $)

9 We may never catch the worst chess cheats ♟️

Maybe we need to make our peace with it. (The Atlantic $)

+ Hans Niemann is suing Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing cheating row. (Motherboard)

+ I Was There When: AI mastered chess. (MIT Technology Review)

10 Instagram’s new anti-bullying measures might actually work

Nudges reminding users to be kind seem to have the desired effect. (Vox)

The big story

How Facebook got addicted to spreading misinformation

March 2021

When the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in March 2018, it would kick off Facebook’s largest publicity crisis to date. It compounded fears that the algorithms that determine what people see were amplifying fake news and hate speech, and prompted the company to start a team with a directive that was a little vague: to examine the societal impact of the company’s algorithms.

Joaquin Quiñonero Candela was a natural pick to head it up. In his six years at Facebook, he’d created some of the first algorithms for targeting users with content precisely tailored to their interests, and then he’d diffused those algorithms across the company. Now his mandate would be to make them less harmful. However, his hands were tied, and the drive to make money came first. Read the full story.

—Karen Hao

