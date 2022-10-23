Apple One Included With EE's Revamped 'Full Works' Phone Plan in UK – MacRumors

British carrier EE today announced that it will soon become the world’s first carrier to bundle Apple One as a free perk with a phone plan.



In a press release spotted by 9to5Mac, EE said Apple One will be included with its newly revamped Full Works plan starting August 31. The plan will include Apple One’s individual tier, which normally costs £14.95 per month in the UK and includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage.

EE’s existing Full Works plan already included Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade individually, so the only addition is the complimentary iCloud storage. More importantly, it sets the stage for other carriers to bundle Apple One around the world.

On a standalone basis, Apple One allows customers to subscribe to multiple Apple services through a single plan with unified billing and for less money than subscribing to all of the services individually. More details are available in our Apple One guide.

