Target Deal Days is here—shop the best competing Prime Day deals on Apple, Costway and Dyson – USA TODAY

Target just dropped tons of epic discounts as a part of its Deal Days celebration, where early Black Friday deals are available across all shopping categories. The Deal Days sale is a three-day savings bonanza from now until Saturday, October 8 that not only anticipates Black Friday shopping, but also October Prime Day deals. Amazon’s October Prime Day is slated for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, so expect even more Target price cuts in the coming days. We gathered all the best competing Target deals out now that you can take advantage of before Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and the Black Friday shopping rush.
Don’t wait to shop Target’s competing Prime Day deals. The big box retailer is already offering deep discounts on electronics, home goods, apparel and toys ahead of Black Friday. We rounded up all the best savings available during Target Deal Days so you can scoop major savings and be ready for the holidays.
Here are our top ten favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop during Target Deal Days, including a Vizio 4K TV and a Dyson air purifier.
Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars during Target Deal Days.
Cook up a storm with Target deals on Staub dishes, KitchenAid food choppers and Magic Chef ice makers.
Gear up for fall with the biggest savings during Target Deal Days on fire pits and patio furniture.
Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for an incredible price at Target.
Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and gaming headsets to affordable laptops.
Do some gift shopping before the Black Friday rush with Target deals on video games, plushes and board games
Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.
Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.
Stock up on popular baby gear with Target deals on car seats, strollers and more.
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon’s second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there’s still time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices soon.
Target has tons of competing Amazon Prime Day deals available today. We’re also tracking potential competing deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.
Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out at Target. Right now you can get incredible deals on AirPods, high-powered gaming laptops, Staub dishes and so much more. We expect even more Target deals during Amazon’s October Prime Day and as we near Black Friday proper, on Friday, November 25.
There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $180 off at just $449.99. There are also several high-quality indoor and outdoor furniture pieces for sale right now, including a Costway glass coffee table for $267.99 and a seven-piece Costway patio dining set for more than $500 off.
Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on Black Friday shopping! If you’re looking to spice up your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, upgrade your essential tech or fill your closet, Target Deal Days is here for you. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear before you know it.
