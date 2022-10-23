iPhone 14 Drop Tests – You Really Need a Case This Time – PhoneWorld Magazine

When you are getting an iPhone by paying a huge amount of money, especially in Pakistan, users are more concerned about each and every aspect of the phone. Although, Apple claims to provide more security and durability in its phones. But still, there are some points in which Apple is lagging behind. For instance, the durability. No doubt, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max improves upon its predecessor in many ways, from processing power to cameras to its notch-replacing Dynamic Island feature. But Apple did not improve its durability. In this article, we will let you know the iPhone 14 drop tests result performed by Allstate Protection Plans.

Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max shattered the first time it was dropped on its back and front during drop-testing. The phone took damage to its corners, buttons and camera housing when it was dropped down a flight of stairs.

Next is the iPhone 14 Plus. This model fared better when it was dropped down the stairs, suffering scuffed corners and roughness on its aluminium frame. But on the face-down and back-down drop tests, the iPhone 14 Plus also took damage on the first drop.

A year ago, Allstate ran the same 6-foot drop tests on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. In those tests, the Pro model suffered damage on the first drop like the iPhone 14 Pro Max did this year.

The iPhone 13 actually took two drops to suffer cracks on the face-down drop test. The phone cracked on the back-down drop test at the third drop. Those results were better than what Allstate saw with the iPhone 14 Plus this time around.

The newer iPhones have an advantage over their predecessors — their back panels are removable so they’re easier to repair. So, it is better to get a case for your phone if you want to save it from cracking. You can get a clear idea after watching this video.



