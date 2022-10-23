Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +1.16% sank 0.83% to $109.42 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +2.37% falling 0.67% to 4,030.61 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +2.47% falling 0.57% to 32,098.99. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $42.13 short of its 52-week high ($151.55), which the company achieved on February 2nd.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +2.71% fell 1.37% to $161.38 and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +2.53% fell 1.07% to $265.23. Trading volume (21.1 M) remained 11.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 32.4 M.

