Amazon's $109 Apple TV 4K deal is back & you don't have to be a Prime member to save – AppleInsider

Apple TV 4K is on sale for $109.99.

Fall Prime Day pricing is back on the Apple TV 4K at Amazon, but this time you don’t have to be a Prime member to save $60 on the streaming box.

Early Black Friday Apple deals are in full swing this Monday, as Amazon reissues aggressive Prime Day Early Access Sale pricing on the Apple TV 4K.

Thanks to a $60 price drop, the 32GB Apple TV 4K is on sale for $109.99 and the 64GB model is marked down to $129.99. These are the cheapest prices available on both capacities, according to our Apple TV Price Guide. Pair it with an OLED TV (currently up to $1,000 off at Best Buy) for a stunning home theater experience at a fraction of the retail cost.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

