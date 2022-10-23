Pixel 3 and 3 XL get final update with February security patch – 9to5Google

Pixel 3 and 3 XL get final update with February security patch...

February 7

Abner Li

– Feb. 7th 2022 12:00 pm PT

@technacity

Google today rolled out the final update for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. This update was targeted for the first quarter of 2022 back in November.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



The 2018 flagships hit the guaranteed update period in October 2021 with Android 12, but Google is providing one more patch like they did with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. However, it’s arriving in February instead of December.

Google did actually release a small update in January for the Pixel 3 line to address the emergency calling-Microsoft Teams issue, but that remained on the October security patch.

Today’s update is labeled “Feb 2022” and should be cumulative. Google confirmed to us that this is the final update for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. There are two builds, with Australian carriers Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone getting their own version:

We originally speculated that the Q1 2022 timing by Google could line up with Android 12L, but that did not end up being the case. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL — which remains eligible for the Beta Program — will end up getting an update to the latest version of Android as it is seven months newer.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Google Pixel 3 XL is the larger of Google's two 2018 flagship smartphones.

@technacity

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Google upgrading Nest speakers to Fuchsia

Google: Pixel Watch doesn't suffer from screen burn-in

Peak Design Case Review for Pixel 7

What makes the Pixel Watch a Google Pixel device?

source