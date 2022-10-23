How to Install the iOS 15 Public Beta – MacRumors

After promising to release iOS and iPadOS 15 to the public in July, Apple today seeded new iOS and iPadOS 15 beta updates to its public beta testing group, giving them the opportunity to try out the new software ahead of its fall launch.



Signing up to get the iOS and iPadOS 15 beta is super easy, and can be done by enrolling an iPhone or iPad in Apple’s free Apple Beta Software Program. Instructions are below.



iOS 15 is compatible with all iPhones able to run iOS 14, so if you have iOS 14 installed, you can run iOS 15.

iPadOS 15 is compatible with the iPads that are listed below.

As mentioned in our tutorial for installing the public beta, it’s essential to make an archived backup of your device if you want to be able to downgrade to a version of iOS 14. Once you upgrade to iOS 15, an iOS 15 backup cannot be restored to the iOS 14 software, which is why you need to make a backup beforehand. Here’s how on macOS Big Sur:

When the backup is finished, you can find the date and time of the last backup in the General tab, just above the Manage Backups button.

iOS 15 is a huge update with tons of new features to explore. There’s a Focus mode that helps you stay on task and cut down on distraction, SharePlay features for watching movies with friends over FaceTime, new Privacy settings, and ID card support for the Wallet app, text recognition in images, and new features for apps like Safari, Maps, Weather, and Notes. We have a full overview of everything new in iOS 15 in our iOS 15 roundup, and if you’re installing iPadOS, we have a roundup for iPadOS 15 too.

Some of the iOS 15 features are not yet functional and won’t be implemented until later in the beta testing period, which is something to be aware of. iOS and iPadOS 15 will be in beta testing for several months as Apple refines and updates the software ahead of its fall release.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

All-new design with A14 chip, 10.9-inch display, landscape front camera, and more. Orders available now.

Apple’s high-end tablet in 11″ and 12.9″ sizes, now with M2 chip. Orders available now.

3 days ago by Sami Fathi

1 week ago by Hartley Charlton

1 week ago by Hartley Charlton

1 week ago by Hartley Charlton

2 weeks ago by Hartley Charlton



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source