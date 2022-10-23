NFT News: Snoop Dogg’s son, Hugo Boss and DreamWorks Animation – The Cryptonomist

Bruno Cerasi: interview with NFT artist in The Nemesis metaverse

Bruno Cerasi: interview with NFT artist in The Nemesis metaverse

Poseidon DAO presents Andrea Chiampo and Raphaël Lacoste

By Stefania Stimolo – 4 Oct 2022

In today’s NFT News, one cannot miss Cordell Broadus (Snoop Dogg’s son) launching The Champ Medici Lounge for the first time in Asia, inspired by his Champ Medici, Bored Ape’s Non-Fungible Token.

Not only that, fashion giant Hugo Boss is in the throes of launching its first “Embrace Your Eyes” (EYE) NFT collection this November, while Gala, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms have launched the new Trolls VOX, NFTs inspired by characters from DreamWorks Animation films.

Summary

Cordell Broadus, the son of Snoop Dogg and owner of Champ Medici, the Bored Ape NFT, partnered with Gushcloud to bring The Champ Medici Lounge to Asia last weekend.

It was a five-day event focused on Web3 (and therefore also on NFTs), which took place in Singapore right in conjunction with Token 2049 and the F1 Singapore weekend from 28 September to 2 October.

Broadus invited some of the world’s leading cryptocurrency investors and sponsors, such as hip hop icon Russell Simmons, the DJ, record producer, and music executive Steve Aoki, and the founders of leading NFT companies.

During the Lounge sessions, Broadus and Simmons shared their journey from music to Web3 to becoming business tycoons.

In addition, Broadus and Aoki discussed some of their plans for the next 18 months as they venture more into Web3, music, and entertainment. Here is the commentary on Twitter:

Last night we took over the Mandala Club Singapore for the #ChampMediciLounge thank you to all who showed up and showed out I hope the real builders and creators got to leave with a deal ✅🦅 pic.twitter.com/xY5sCTYQTW

— Champ Medici (@champmedici) October 1, 2022

“Last night we took over the Mandala Club Singapore for the #ChampMediciLounge thank you to all who showed up and showed out I hope the real builders and creators got to leave with a deal.”

On that note, Althea Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gushcloud said:

“The Champ Medici Lounge proved to be a great networking event for our partners and guests to discuss their innovations and solutions in the crypto and NFT space. It is aligned with our goal at Gushcloud to help our creators, partners, and brands to maximize the opportunities present in Web3 to help their businesses and investments grow. We’re thankful for the valuable insights from Cordell and the other movers and shakers of Web3.”

Hugo Boss has also succumbed to the allure of NFTs and metaverse, to the point of collaborating with Imaginary Ones to create not only its first NFT collection, but also a 360-degree metaverse experience.

[1/8] We are honored and thrilled to announce an official partnership with international fashion giant @HUGOBOSS!

HUGO x IO will launch an exclusive NFT collection, Embrace Your Emotions. This will be HUGO’s first-ever NFT collection.

👉 https://t.co/nJcE1fppwZ pic.twitter.com/6x6V295lAB

— Imaginary Ones (@Imaginary_Ones) October 4, 2022

“We are honored and thrilled to announce an official partnership with international fashion giant @HUGOBOSS! HUGO x IO will launch an exclusive NFT collection, Embrace Your Emotions. This will be HUGO’s first-ever NFT collection.”

According to reports, HUGO’s new collection for Imaginary Ones NFT of 1,001 3D animations, titled “Embrace Your Emotions” (EYE) will be launched early next November 2022.

The idea is to encourage everyone to get in touch with their emotions and share the message that all feelings, positive and negative, are valid and should be embraced. And indeed, the 1,001 NFTs depict five characters representing joy, sadness, fear, anger and love.

Not only that, on World Mental Health Day, 10 October, a special sixth character that brings together all five emotions will be auctioned off and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM).

Also being announced is the new VOX Trolls: the collection of NFTs inspired by characters from DreamWorks Animation’s hit films.

Available for purchase on Coinbase NFT from 14 October 2022, the new VOX NFTs bring multiple possibilities for future rewards for their owners, including the chance to play in the upcoming VOXverse metaverse.

The VOX NFT Trolls are the product of a collaboration of Gala, a leading innovator in Web3 entertainment, with Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

In total, 8,888 unique VOXs of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls will be released, including those inspired by Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond and other dynamic characters. Not only that, fans will be able to purchase a mystery VOX Box that will be revealed to the owner when exchanged.

Graduated in Marketing and Communication, Stefania is an explorer of innovative opportunities. She started out as a Sales Assistant for e-commerce, and in 2016 she began to develop a passion for the digital world, initially in the Network Marketing sector, where she discovered and became passionate about the ideals behind Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, which lead her to work as a copywriter and translator for ICO projects and blogs, and organize introductory courses.

source