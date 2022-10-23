New on Disney+ in March 2022 – Rotten Tomatoes

TAGGED AS: Comedy, Disney, Disney Plus, Drama, movies, streaming, television, TV

It’s been a rough few months without a new Marvel series on Disney+ — we were spoiled in 2021! — but the wait is over: Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight finally makes its debut at the end of March. But that’s not all: The streaming service will be the new home of several Marvel series from the archives, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

And if you’re worried about the TV-14 content in those shows, new Parental Controls will allow subscribers to update their kid-safe settings. When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls, which includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile and to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue viewing Disney+ content as you have within a TV-14 content rating environment and may make changes at any time under Profile settings.

Also headed to the streaming service this month are new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, plus family-friendly movies including Pixar’s Turning Red and comedy Cheaper By the Dozen.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

Turning Red (2022)

95%

71%

Description: Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

Premiere Date: March 11, 2022

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

35%

35%

Description: Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

Premiere Date: March 18, 2022

Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022)

86%

—

Description: When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Premiere Date: March 30, 2022

— Brain Games: On the Road: Season 1 (2022)

91% 86% West Side Story (2021)

Broken Karaoke: Season 1, 5 episodes

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 1, 4 episodes

— — Russia’s Wild Tiger (2022)

Weekend Family: Season 1

95% 71% Turning Red (2022) (Disney+ Original)

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red (Disney+ Original)

— Big City Greens: Season 3 (2021)

— Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season 4 (2021)

92% Marvel’s Daredevil

83% Marvel – Jessica Jones

87% Marvel’s Luke Cage

37% Marvel’s Iron Fist

78% Marvel – The Defenders

64% Marvel’s The Punisher

95% Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Muppet Babies: Season 3, 2 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Season 1, 5 episodes

35% 35% Cheaper by the Dozen (2022) (Disney+ Original)

100% — More Than Robots (2022) (Disney+ Original)

96% 79% Step (2017)

Parallels: Season 1 (Disney+ Original)

Doc McStuffins Shorts: Season 1

The Doc Files: Season 1

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (Disney+)

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

86% Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) (Disney+ Original)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season 1

