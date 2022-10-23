Miracle! Apple Watch saves 12-year-old girl's life – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

The Apple Watch is definitely more than just wearable tech to flaunt! This has been proven a number of times in the past with many incidents highlighting when Apple Watch ended up saving people’s lives during outdoor or indoor emergencies. Not just that, Apple Watch has also saved lives by detecting abnormalities in their health. Now, a new miracle has been worked by an Apple Watch to save the life of a 12-year-old girl in the US. It actually detected a rare form of cancer.

A report by Hour Detroit has informed that 12-year-old Imani Miles from the US got to know about her rare cancer on time due to the watch and this helped to save her life.

All credit goes to Apple Watch! Imani’s mother, Jessica Kitchen found it weird that her daughter’s Apple Watch was constantly alerting about an abnormally high heart rate. “That’s really weird because it’s never happened before. It just kept going off,” Hour Detroit quoted Kitchen.

The concerned mother then took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors examined her and learned that the 12-year-old girl has cancer – neuroendocrine tumor – in her appendix, which is rare to see in children.

By the time doctors detected the presence of the tumor in Imani, it was clear she immediately required surgery. The report further confirmed that the surgery went successfully at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and she is currently recovering at home.

“If she didn’t have that watch, it could have been so much worse,” Kitchen told the publication. However, the report didn’t mention which Apple Watch helped Imani to detect the tumor. But the heart rate notifications feature is seeded on several Apple Watches such as Watch SE, Watch 7, and the newly launched Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

