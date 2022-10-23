Bored Ape NFT Owners Get VIP Airport Lounge Access in 28 cities, including Miami, Mexico City, Bangkok, and – EIN News

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 271,602 in the last 365 days.
boredjobs.com logo
Showing your Bored Ape NFT is a golden key to VIP airport lounges in 28 cities, including Miami, Mexico City, Bangkok, Istanbul, and 20+ more.
Travis Scalice
MouseBelt Labs PTE LTD
+1 415-629-0906
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
You just read:
EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone’s Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today’s world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Follow EIN Presswire
© 1995-2022 Newsmatics Inc. dba EIN Presswire
All Right Reserved.