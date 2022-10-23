Bored Ape NFT Owners Get VIP Airport Lounge Access in 28 cities, including Miami, Mexico City, Bangkok, and – EIN News

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 271,602 in the last 365 days.

boredjobs.com logo

Showing your Bored Ape NFT is a golden key to VIP airport lounges in 28 cities, including Miami, Mexico City, Bangkok, Istanbul, and 20+ more.

Travis Scalice

MouseBelt Labs PTE LTD

+1 415-629-0906

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

You just read:

EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone’s Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today’s world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Follow EIN Presswire

© 1995-2022 Newsmatics Inc. dba EIN Presswire

All Right Reserved.

source