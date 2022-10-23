Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Terra & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 26 September – FXStreet

FXStreet Team

Shiba Inu price is moving sideways around $0.00001100 after getting rejected at $0.00001225. The second-largest meme coin has been in a down trending channel since it encountered an intensive seller congestion area at $0.00001801 in early August. Interestingly, SHIB’s declines respected a rising trend line alongside its primary support, encouraging investors to take up long positions.



Terra’s LUNA price woke the market up on Monday morning. The controversial crypto token has rallied 40% in just hours as an uptick in volume persists on lower time frames. The move is the first sign of positive reinforcement following the 75% decline in September. Before the mudslide, LUNA had risen 300% in a week. The newfound bullish price action could be the continuation of the FOMO rally.



Ethereum price has yet to retaliate against the bearish onslaught experienced this month. Since September 10, the bears have forged a steep decline suppressing any attempts for a V-shaped retaliation. The downtrend fuels the newly developing bearish sentiment surrounding the Ethereum Merge.



Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.

Luna Classic price action since September set up a bearish pattern that resulted in a massive sell-off. This move is already close to achieving its target, but the nosedive for LUNC will likely continue.

Bitcoin is trading near $19K on Friday morning, losing 0.5% overnight. It hovered between $18.9K and $19.3K on Thursday, remaining pinned closer to the lower end of its trading range due to pressure in the US equity market and gold at the close of trading in New York.

Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.

BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.

