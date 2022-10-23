When is 'Dancing With The Stars' Episode 6 Coming Out On Disney Plus? #DWTS – Disney Plus Informer

A new season of Dancing With The Stars has officially kicked-off, and for the first time ever, season 31 is being live streamed on Disney+ in the United States and Canada. If you’re watching along each week, here’s when you can catch the next episode.

Don’t worry, the next of episode from season 31 is right around the corner as Dancing With The Stars episode 6 will be live streamed on Disney+ on October 18th! A Tuesday?!? Yes! DWTS will have two episodes during week 5.

Season 31 Episode 6 of Dancing With The Stars will be streamed live at the following times only on Disney+:

Don’t worry if you can’t catch the episode live as you’ll be able to watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the live stream.

The theme for episode 6 is “Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night”.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night

