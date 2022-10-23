Consider This Metaverse Coin, Runfy for Potential 100x Gains in 2022, Chainlink and Elrond Are Also Coins to Consider – Coinspeaker

© 2022 MDD Group FZE LLC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Place/Date: – October 17th, 2022 at 6:01 pm UTC · 4 min read

Even though the innovation of the metaverse is not yet widely used, it is swiftly attracting the interest of cryptocurrency and industry investors. Metaverse coins thus provide an undiscovered market for 2022. It’s crucial to remember that the bitcoin market changes frequently, and what is performing brilliantly now may lose value eventually.

The good news is that coin values are very cheap since metaverse initiatives are still relatively new; they are often much under $1 and, in some instances, less than 1 cent. This makes practically everyone eligible to invest.

The best metaverse coins to acquire are those that have shown promise via performance, usefulness, strong financial support, or all three. Runfy (RUNF), coupled with a few additions, is a potential metaverse cryptocurrency coin for huge gains in 2022.



This project is completely community-oriented and was created majorly to encourage members to pay greater attention to their health and well-being as a whole. It does this in line with helping these participants with a means to earn tokens. The token used on the platform, Runfy (RUNF), is developed atop the Binance Smart Chain (BSC); it’s also a utility token that has low costs (fees) of transaction attached to it. The project plans to develop an app that would handle the needs of prospective users on a large scale. The Runfy app offers a vast range of features such as in-app (crypto) rewards, fitness training, calorie counting and tracking of steps. Stored in the app during your time of use, are the progress you’ve made on your health (whether it be for weight loss or general fitness), and how much wealth you’ve accumulated over time.



Two universes operate on the platform and permit its members to engage in a host of activities, do online shopping and ultimately boost their earnings.

Runfy users stand a chance to earn bonuses when they complete milestones set in line with their fitness programs.

Chainlink (LINK), a cryptocurrency as well as a software platform, enables secure communication between non-blockchain enterprises and blockchain networks. Chainlink is a kind of middleware that connects smart contracts built on the blockchain with extraneous data, like stock prices or baseball stats.

The Chainlink LINK cryptocurrency pays the network’s administrators and acts as security for its smart contract transactions.

When the LINK token initially went on sale in 2017, its cost was around 20 cents, and it remained in that range until 2019. The token’s price began to rise dramatically in 2020, from less than $2 at the beginning of the year to a high of $36 by February 20, 2021.

Chainlink (LINK), which boasts many trustworthy partners, has become a significant player in the data processing market. Several trustworthy data sources, such as Brave New Coin, have acknowledged Chainlink’s successful development to have come as a result of the integration of off-chain data. Data suppliers may start selling access to data using Chainlink (LINK) and profit from the information they hold.

To usher in their Elrond (EGLD) cryptocurrency, Lucian Todea, Beniamin, and Lucian Mincu established the Elrond Network in 2017. In a private fundraising round in June 2019, Elrond (EGLD) secured $1.9 million from investment firms. Elrond (EGLD) raised $3.25 million in the same month via an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) by trading 25% of its token supply. At the time, these tokens were issued as ERD coins, however, Elrond (EGLD) introduced the new EGLD tokens in July 2020 when its mainnet debuted. Users were then allowed to exchange their ERD tokens for EGLD tokens by participating in a transitory event.

With the use of Elrond’s (EGLD) smart contract support and programming languages like Rust, C, and C++, developers may create unique systems and decentralized apps (dApps) that provide a variety of services to their customers. The value of NFT collections has indeed been affected by the cryptocurrency market slump, but this could be a chance to participate in the next wave higher in digital assets. Elrond is a smart contract network which currently incorporates Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

More information on Runfy: Website, Presale, Telegram.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is not responsible for the trustworthiness, quality, accuracy of any materials on this page. We recommend you conduct research on your own before taking any decisions related to the products/companies presented in this article. Coinspeaker is not liable for any loss that can be caused due to your use of any services or goods presented in the press release.

