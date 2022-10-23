Tesla expands availability of new Texas-built Model Y and raises the price – Electrek.co

June 23

Fred Lambert

– Jun. 23rd 2022 2:52 am PT

Tesla has expanded the availability of its new Texas-built Model Y by adding units to new inventory, and it raised the price of the brand-new electric SUV.



At the Cyber Rodeo event last month, Tesla delivered its first made-in-Texas Model Y vehicles.

We noted that it was strange that Tesla didn’t reveal any details, like specs and pricing, about the new version of the electric SUV.

It is equipped with the new 4680 battery cells and structural battery pack technology, which is resulting in a significantly different car with different specs in the new Model Y trim.

Yet, Tesla never listed this new trim for sale, and all we know about it was through an EPA filing that revealed it has 279 miles of range and an all-wheel-drive powertrain. It is billed as a “Model Y Standard Range AWD.”

We suspected that Tesla is only delivering the vehicle to employees for now through internal deals, which would explain why it never showed up on its website.

We were later able to confirm that based on a communication Tesla sent to employees and obtained by Electrek.

It revealed that the new Texas-built Model Y Standard starts at $59,990, has a 0-60 mph acceleration in five seconds, and is equipped with a few new features, including a magnetic center console armrest and a parcel shelf.

Last month, Tesla started offering the new Model Y to some customers who had other versions of the Model Y on order. Customers were offered a faster delivery if they decided to downgrade to the Model Y All-Wheel Drive built at Gigafactory Texas.

That has been the only way Tesla has been selling the new vehicle to the public until now.

Tesla has now started adding the Texas-built Model Y to its new car inventory with a few units popping up at a few locations around the US:

These electric cars are available immediately as Tesla is trying to ramp up deliveries at the end of the quarter.

We also noticed that Tesla has now raised the base price of the new Texas-built Model Y from $59,990 to $61,990.

Each one of these inventory units has also a few options, like wheels and paints, that raise the price a little higher.

