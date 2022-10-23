NFL Week 7 streaming guide: How to watch the Seattle Seahawks – Los Angeles Chargers game today – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
October 23, 2022 / 8:00 AM / Essentials
The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, and there are plenty football games on today’s Week 7 schedule. If you’re looking to watch or stream the Seattle Seahawks – Los Angeles Chargers game today, your friends at CBS Essentials are here to help. Here’s how to watch this game, plus all the other big Week 7 NFL games this Sunday.
Top products in this article:
Stream all out-of-market NFL games: DirecTV Stream Choice, $80/mo. for the first 5 months
Watch Fox football without a cable subscription: U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $40)
The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run 18 weeks and include 272 games in total. The season will run all the way to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. (For the complete 2022 NFL season schedule, check out this 2022 NFL guide put together by our sister site CBS Sports.)
On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2). The game starts at 4:25 p.m. EDT (1:25 EDT). Fox will also be airing the Kansas City Chiefs – San Francisco 49ers game at 4:25 p.m.; what game you see will depend on where you live.
If the Seattle Seahawks – Los Angeles Chargers game is local to you, you can watch via an HDTV antenna ($29).
Many of the above games are only available in their home geographic region unless you use a service such as DirecTV’s Stream plan with 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max. (Plans that include all NFL football games start at $80 per month.)
Keep reading to learn more about all your different options for streaming all the Week 7 games on your home TV and smartphone this Sunday. And stay tuned until the end for our recommendations on the best streaming devices and TVs for watching NFL football.
(Want to know how to watch every single game of the 2022 NFL season? We’ve got a comprehensive guide on that, too.)
Paramount+ and Peacock aren’t the only ways to watch Sunday football. You might also want to consider options like DirecTV, which will offer access to all the Sunday football games: “NFL on Fox”, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and more.
DirecTV Stream isn’t cheap, but it streams all the networks you’ll need for the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream’s least-expensive tier, called “Entertainment,” offers Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the $90 per month “Choice” tier (and above) get Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).
Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first five months. See the site for full details.
DirecTV Stream (“Choice” tier), $80 per month for the first two months
FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.
Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via “NFL on Fox”; while ESPN is the home of “Monday Night Football.” ABC airs some “MNF” games, too.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.
FuboTV, starting at $70 per month
A Paramount+ subscription includes live access to “NFL on CBS.” That’s the CBS slate of live, AFC Sunday games. The streamer also offers NFL fans the weekly studio show, “Inside the NFL,” and the pregame show “The NFL Today,” plus access to CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 stream of unfiltered sports news, scores, highlights and analysis.
Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available — the $5 per month “Essential Plan,” a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month “Premium Plan,” which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can catch a Sunday of football on CBS risk-free.
Paramount + subscription, $5 and up per month
Subscribers to the Walmart+ shopping service now get Paramount+ included in their subscription at no extra cost.
Walmart+ members now get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Yellowstone” spin-off “1883,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “NCIS” and “Survivor.” Perhaps most importantly, Essential plan members get access to NFL on CBS live.
Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year
CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
“Sunday Night Football” will air weekly on NBC, and simultaneously stream live on Peacock. (You can also stream NBC via a live-TV streaming app, à la DirecTV Stream.)
An important streaming heads-up: While Peacock offers plenty of ad-supported shows and movies for free, if you want access to Peacock’s premium content, including “Sunday Night Football,” you need a paid subscription.
Peacock Premium subscription: $4.99 per month
NFL+ lets you stream games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more.
NFL+, $5 and up per month
If you don’t want to watch on your phone, you’ll need access to NFL Network, which many of the streamers listed below offer.
Learn more about NFL Network
If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it’ll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It’s the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)
We’ve found the best TVs for watching NFL football (based on user reviews) including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on the best TVs you can get for the 2022 NFL season.
Here’s a great deal to get you started: This 65-inch Samsung QLED (Q90A, 2021) is on sale at Samsung for a whopping $600 off.
No matter what stream of the game you’re watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. It’s even smart enough to recognize and enhance on-screen dialogue, making it easier to hear all the NFL commentary during games.
The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it’s compatible with most voice assistants.
65″ Samsung Q90A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,100 (regularly $1,700)
Transform your TV into a piece of art when you’re not watching football. Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you’re admiring Hopper’s “Early Sunday Morning” or jamming along to Carrie Underwood’s Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)
65″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart 4K TV, $1,700
You can save on the larger 75-inch ‘The Frame’ at Samsung now.
75″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart 4K TV, $2,600 (reduced from $3,000)
Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you’ll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.
75″ Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)
Your TV should sound like you’re in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.
55″ Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,500)
65″ Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)
The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.
65″ Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)
This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. It’s high-quality picture and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans.
75″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $860 (reduced from $1,049)
At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon’s Fire TV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.
32″ Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $140 (reduced from $200)
See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
50″ TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $430 (reduced from $600)
A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.
Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55″ 4K TV with Alexa built in, $430 (reduced from $520)
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This large TV is sure to show you every inch of the big game. Plus, it’s relatively affordable.
LG 86″ LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,296 (reduced from $1,900)
Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you’re already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you’re not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV — like this TCL model — with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.
TCL 55″ QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $650 (reduced from $1,200)
Roku devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and more ways to stream the 2022 NFL season are on sale now.
Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It’s Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)
Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $39)
Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.
Apple TV 4K, $110 (reduced from $179)
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that will appeal to anyone with an Alexa-enabled home. Say goodbye to pouring through channel menus. You can switch back and forth between games with the device’s voice remote (“Alexa, turn on the AFC Championship…”). It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels, some of which are free.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)
