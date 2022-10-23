Big Eyes Presale Nears Completion, And Developers Look To Launch on Binance And Aave – Tekedia

Tokens receive considerable boosts to their values when they are listed on popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The DEXs often help them become more popular as they would be presenting the token before a large audience. Big Eyes’ (BIG) development team has been working on getting it listed on top-rated exchange platforms. Here, we will review Binance (BNB) and Aave (AAVE), two popularly used DEXs in the cryptocurrency market, and what Big Eyes might gain from them.

Binance (BNB) is arguably the largest decentralised exchange platform in the cryptocurrency market. The network was designed in 2017 to bring a better experience for users in the cryptocurrency market.

Before Binance (BNB) launched, most decentralised exchanges operated small-time exchanges for users. This didn’t cover the demands of the growing cryptocurrency market. Hence, Chanpeng Zhao and his team released Binance.

Binance (BNB) exchanges one toke for the other via liquidity pools. Liquidity pools contain amounts of a pair of tokens from which users exchange their coins. The users fund the pool, and the network rewards users when they swap tokens for scarce ones. Starting the liquidity pools was quite challenging, but Binance has an extensive network of crypto partners who helped fund the pools soon after launch.

Now, Binance (BNB) has evolved past only providing exchange services. The platform is fitted with Binance Earn, a feature that enables the deposit of tokens and withdrawal with interest. Also, a fund, Secure Assets For Users (SAFU), is set up to aid traders who have lost their assets on Binance to fraudulent activity.

Binance recently united the Binance chain and the Binance Smart Chain to form the BNB chain. BNB currently sells for $285.2 on CoinMarketCap.



Aave (AAVE) is a borrower-lender platform where users can exchange and borrow assets without intermediaries. It is built on the Ethereum network, using smart contracts to automate the loaning and exchange process.

Aave (AAVE) was designed to simplify exchange and asset borrowing from liquidity pools in the cryptocurrency market. Like in regular exchanges, depositors contribute to the liquidity pools and make passive income through interest. The lenders request tokens and payback with some interest on it. The network’s algorithms determine the interest rates are subject to changes in demand and supply forces. This means the scarce coins attract higher rates while the less in-demand tokens draw lesser interest.

Another peculiar feature of the Aave (AAVE) network is that users can get loans without collateral. The loans could get approved almost immediately. The native token, AAVE, is also based on Ethereum and is used majorly for governance, although depositing AAVE as collateral reduces the transaction fee involved in the deal.



The latest meme coin sensation in the cryptocurrency market, Big Eyes (BIG), is already nearing the end of its presale stages, as it has made over $8.5 million. Among the incoming features, users look forward to having the coin launch on DEXs, and the start of the project’s NFT club, Sushi Crew.

Listing Big Eyes (BIG) on a major DEX increases its chances of appearing before a wider audience and achieving widespread popularity in the cryptocurrency market. Big Eyes (BIG) is already listed on CryptoDex, and the developers are working on a launch with UNISWAP while looking into other platforms like Binance and Aave.

A second eagerly awaited feature addition is the NFT club launch, which will see members getting the first bite at NFTs from the platform. Afterwards, other users will have access to the platform. The club will enable users to create and monetise their customised assets while offering charge-free transactions for all users.

Big Eyes (BIG) is also interested in charity work, as the developers have scheduled donations for organisations involved in marine life conservation. The contributions will come from a wallet they set up with 5% of the token’s initial supply.

Big Eyes’ (BIG) launch is fast approaching, and now is the best time to get the tokens before their prices spike. Follow this link to the website to join the presale.

