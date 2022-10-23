Field Hockey: Smutko’s hot hand leads East Brunswick to GMC title – NJ.com

Field Hockey: East Brunswick vs. Old Bridge in the GMC Final – 10/22/22

Grace Smutko is just in her second year of playing field hockey but you wouldn’t know it by how she’s played this season.

The sophomore has gotten better as the 2022 campaign has progressed and she stepped into the spotlight on Saturday.

Smutko recorded the first two-goal game of her career to lead top-seeded East Brunswick to a 4-0 win against third-seeded Old Bridge in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final in Sayreville.

It’s East Brunswick’s second consecutive county title.

“We’ve been working hard all season and it really came down to this one game,” Smutko said. “We knew going into it that it was going to be a hard game so just being able to come away with a win was great.”

Smutko recorded two goals across her first 12 career games but has now scored five times in the last five contests.

Her two goals came just under eight minutes apart to give the Bears a 2-0 lead by the second quarter.

“Since she’s a sophomore I know she has a long way to go and she will keep moving up,” said East Brunswick head coach Danielle Butrico. “I’m very happy with her growth. She’s the type of person that if she doesn’t do something right she will work at it until she does it better.”

Smutko is one of three impactful and experienced sophomores on this team.

Since this is only her second season playing field hockey, she’s not afraid to ask Yana Popova and Samantha Arnold for advice and the trio has formed nice chemistry on and off the field. They’ve scored a total of 24 goals, which is just under 42 percent of the team’s offense.

Papova also scored in the win and Arnold had two assists.

Anna Sawicki, a junior, had a goal and an assist as well.

East Brunswick has now won five in a row with one game left in the regular season before the state tournament begins.

The Bears earned the top seed in their section a season ago but got knocked out in the first round.

This team isn’t just confident but it’s on a roll with a chip on its shoulder. They’re looking at a potential top-five seed in this year’s tournament.

“We know we have the team for it and we know we can go far in states,” Smutko said. “It’s just a matter of keeping the energy rolling and using what we learned last year to help us this year.”

