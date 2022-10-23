Samsung launches Galaxy Buds2 Pro in Bangladesh – The Daily Star

Samsung recently launched their latest flagship wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, in Bangladesh. The earbuds come with features such as 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, an intelligent 360 audio system and active noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is designed to provide a concert-like experience to the user, combining its features to deliver realistic audio that eliminates outside sounds from the surroundings. The earbuds can automatically switch to an ambient sound mode whenever a voice is detected, to allow the user to engage in conversations without taking the buds off.

The earbuds also come with an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit, as well as using enhanced wind flow technology to help reduce ear canal pressure and minimise noise for comfort and clarity. Buds2 Pro is 15% smaller than its predecessor and weighs 5.5 grams. It also comes with IPX7 water resistance, easy pairing with other Samsung Galaxy devices, SmartThings Find to locate missing earbuds and the ability to answer calls by tapping the earbuds twice.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is available in three colours: graphite, white and bora purple. According to Samsung, the battery supports five hours of continuous playtime with ANC and up to 18 hours in the cradle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is priced at Tk. 26,999/-. Customers can also receive cashback of up to Tk. 10,000 as a launch offer.

