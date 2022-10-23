When is ‘Doogie Kamealoha MD’ Season 2 Coming Out? – Disney Plus Informer

“Doogie Kamealoha, MD,” which debuted on Disney+ in September 2021, has proven popular with new fans and, of course, older fans of the original series. You might be wondering when a second season of “Doogie Kamealoha, MD,” is coming to Disney+. Read on for all the details!

Yes. Disney confirmed “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” season two in February 2022. Production has already begun on the second season.

No release date has been announced for “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” season two at the moment.

The first season of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” was released in September 2021, so a second season won’t be arriving at a similar time, unfortunately.

It was reported that filming begun on or around May 16th all the way until August 23rd. This means we expect to see “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” season 2 sometime in the first half of 2023.

Once Disney has confirmed a release date, we’ll be sure to update this article.

Not many details have been revealed for Season 2, however The DisInsider shared some new information on the upcoming season. The outlet reports that “there will be a slew of new characters appearing” including Blake, Ellis, and Billy. The DisInsider reports the following descriptions for the characters:

Blake is described as a 20-year-old Australian female. She’s “likeable, confident, warm, gorgeous, and athletic.” There’s a strong emphasis on the actress playing her being athletic because the character will apparently be a surfer on a pro tour. The role is also described as recurring, since the character will be a roommate of Doogie’s love interest, Walter.

For Ellis, producers are looking for a female of any ethnicity, between the ages of 40 and 60. Her full name will be Marjorie Ellis, and she will be a member of the hospital’s Board of Directors. She’s described as “shrewd, highly critical, [and] intent on controlling the narrative.” While she only appears to have a small appearance this season, it seems she’ll be set up as an antagonist.

Lastly, a child actor between the ages of 9 and 12 is being sought out for the role of Billy. Described as innocent and sweet, he’ll have an arc involving a dog named Pickles (lol). He will turn to Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s “Doogie” when the dog gets injured and he learns that his family can’t afford a vet to treat it.

Season 2 will reportedly consist of 10 episodes

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.

Set in modern-day Hawai’i, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is shot on location in O’ahu. Creator and executive producer Kourtney Kang (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Fresh Off the Boat”) who was born in Hawaii and raised in a Philadelphia suburb by her Irish mom and Korean dad, infuses her own life’s stories and experiences into this series that is centered on a mixed-race Asian-American girl.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack”) stars as the title lead alongside a diverse and talented ensemble cast including Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Big Shot”) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (“Mulan”) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (“Hawaii Five-O”) as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story”) as Steph, Mapuana Makia (“Finding ‘Ohana”) as Noelani and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (“UnREAL”) as Charles. Recurring stars include Alex Aiono (“Finding ‘Ohana”) as Walter and Ronny Chieng (“Crazy Rich Asians”) as Dr. Lee.

I really like this show in depth cast people you can root for and relate to don’t let this one go

Plz season 2 it is my all time favorite show SEASON TWO

I also love this show. It has been awhile since I’ve seen a feel-good family TV show. Please give us a next season and more to come. This is a great TV show for our children to see.

Awesome show, hard to believe it wouldn’t be renewed for a second season! So refreshing to see a series that the whole family can watch and enjoy no matter what your age is!

I have to say, that being a doogie houser/ NPH fan. (once upon a time.) That this is a refreshing spin on one of my childhood favorites. (Nevermind the fact that now I want to move to Hawaii… immediately) The story lines are thoughtfully and playfully predictably cheesy and fun. (I love the nods to the original in episode1)

The character development has left me fully invested and wondering what’s going to happen next.

The series thus far is funny, smart, and very endearing. Yes, a little corny but in the very best ways. (Just like the original.)

I have watched the first season many times through. (Even without my kids!) I can only hope there will be enough motivation and support behind this new take on the classic, that we’ll all be lucky enough to see what happens next.. in a season 2.

A really great quirky cast that can have you laughing one minute and tearing up the next. Its great to have a show that makes you feel nostalgic, and envokes lots of love for family, friends, community and tradition that I can share with my kids. It’s too bad that a lot of recently revamped shows from my youth can’t be as fun as this one.. I hope this isn’t the end.

Don’t get rid of this show. Disney Plus has finally got it right with this show and cast. Can not wait till season 2 comes out and hopefully more seasons. It is a great show. The cast is great together. So please do not cancel Doggie Kamealoha,M.D.

Please, please bring the show back. Maybe the best writing I’ve ever seen on Disney.

Love this show! Such a family show we can all watch together! Each episode has taught my teenage kids a valuable life lesson! The writing, characters, scenery and family love is so entertaining! Please bring us a Season Two!

Please make a season 2 of doggie komeloha md I love this show now more than ever of its take on a woman Doctor instead a male doctor like doggie howser md just as good as the old dogie howser show.

I love this show, Disney please renew. It has great family values and a great cast.

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

View our Privacy Policy.

About Us

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source