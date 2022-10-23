iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate Breaking Face ID for Some iPhone Users – MacRumors

The iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate made available earlier this week appears to prevent Face ID from working on at least some iPhones, according to user reports across Reddit and Twitter. Affected devices include iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models at a minimum, but it is quite possible that other models are impacted too.



Affected users who attempt to reset Face ID on their iPhone receive a “Face ID Is Not Available” error, resulting in facial recognition being completely broken. It is unclear what the cause of the issue is or whether Apple is aware of the problem. We have reached out to Apple for comment on the matter and will update this story if we hear back.

Release Candidates usually end up being identical to the final release for iOS updates, but it’s possible that Apple could release a new Release Candidate with a fix ahead of iOS 15.7.1’s expected release to the public next week.

Some users are not interested in updating to iOS 16, so it is important that Apple addresses this issue in iOS 15.7.1. There are also some devices that are compatible with iOS 15 but not iOS 16, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone‌ 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, seventh-generation iPod touch, ‌iPhone‌ 7, and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus.

(Thanks, @AppleSWUpdates!)

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

All-new design with A14 chip, 10.9-inch display, landscape front camera, and more. Orders available now.

Apple’s high-end tablet in 11″ and 12.9″ sizes, now with M2 chip. Orders available now.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source