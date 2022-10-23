How to Watch the Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Sequel Streaming on Disney+ – TVLine

By September 29 2022, 12:28 PM PDT

The Sanderson sisters are poised to brew more mayhem in Hocus Pocus 2. Here’s how you can easily conjure the witchy sequel for weekend streaming.

Hocus Pocus 2 makes its Disney+ debut on Friday, Sept. 30, and reunites the original 1993 movie’s stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson.

How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, Sept. 30. Sign up now to stream the bewitching sequel and other Disney+ content, including the MCU comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; the latest Star Wars series, Andor; a new, live-action Pinocchio movie; and Thor: Love and Thunder. Other recent Disney+ additions include BTS: Permission to Dance, Disney/Pixar’s Cars on the Road and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney+ is $7.99/month, and there is also a Disney+ Bundle (for $13.99/month) that amps up the offerings by adding in all Hulu and ESPN+ content.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘nativemini’, ‘gpt-Tl-mid-article-inject-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article”,”mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”btf”,”mid”,”300×251″] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[2,2],[300,250],[300,251],[2,4],[4,2],[620,350]])

;

});

DISNEY+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($7.99/month; $13.99/month for bundle with Hulu and ESPN+)



What Is Hocus Pocus 2 About, And Who’s In It?

The sequel’s set-up: It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, Winifred, Sarah and Mary, and they are looking for revenge. It is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Besides Midler, Parker and Najimy, the sequel’s cast includes Sam Richardson (Veep), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl, Home Before Dark), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer, Teen Wolf), Tony Hale (Veep) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (Hot Pursuit) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics) and a story by David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus) and Blake Harris, and D’Angelo.

WATCH THE HOCUS POCUS 2 TRAILER BELOW:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant And Catherine Tate Return As Jodie…

Disney’s F1 Renewal Is a $255M Play to Rev Up ESPN+ Subs

Henry Selick Blames Scrapped Stop-Motion Film ‘The Shadow King’…

How All-American Rejects, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and More Bands…

Perfect Six Pack: Diaspora Co.’s New Collection of Spices is a…

TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

PMC Entertainment

Powered by WordPress VIP

source