Instagram Tips and Tricks: How to view Instagram Stories without others knowing – BGR India

Instagram Stories, Reels, IGTVs, and more Insta stuff have now become a crucial part of our lives. It’s always the ‘Gram’ time for us to post about our lives. This also involves the urge to see what others are up to. Also Read – Meta’s new features will let you switch between Facebook, Instagram easily
But, what if we want to watch this (mostly via Stories) without them knowing that we saw it? Right now, this is the most likely situation and a frequently-asked question. And the answer is in the form of simple workarounds you can follow to do the deed. Hence, keep on reading to watch people’s Instagram Stories without them finding out. Also Read – Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users: Check details
This is the simplest hack you can use to view someone’s Instagram Story without them knowing. All you have to do is, tap on the Story next-in-line instead of the one you want to watch secretly. Also Read – This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs: Details here
Now, tap on the story you are on to pause. Once, this has happened, you have to swipe left to reach the story you wanted to view. This needs to done slowly. Following this, you will reach the middle point of both the Instagram Stories from where you can get a glance at the story you intended to watch without registering your name in the viewers’ list.
Just make sure you don’t swipe hastily for it will tell them that you have viewed their story. Another thing to keep in mind is that this hack only gives you a peek at the story.
Another simple method to view people’s Insta Stories without letting them know is by taking the help of the Airplane mode. All you have to do is, open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS phone. Wait a few seconds for the Stories to load.
Once this happens, switch on the Airplane mode. Now, head back to the app and open the Instagram Stories you need to watch. This way, the person, whose story you watched, won’t know that you saw it.
You can also anonymously view people’s Instagram Stories via the web. For this, you just need to install the ‘Chrome IG Story‘ Chrome Extension and start viewing the stories without leaving behind a view.
Just download the extension, open Instagram’s web version, and log in with your credentials. Once this is done, you can start viewing people’s Instagram Stories without them knowing.
StorySaver site
You can also visit the StorySaver.net website to view people’s stories anonymously. Just enter the person’s Instagram ID you want to keep an eye on and then tap on the search icon. The person’s stories will be displayed, which you can view and even download.
This method involves apps. On iOS, you can download the Repost Stories app from the App Store. Once downloaded, log into your Instagram account and search for the person whose story you want to view (in the search bar, of course).
Repost Stories app
Now, you will find a folder of posts and stories the concerned person has posted in the last 24 hours. You can select the folder and view the story one by one without the person knowing. You can further choose to repost or save the stories if you want.
On Android, you can go for the BlindStory app. Just install it and log into your Instagram account. Now, you will see an option to search for various profiles. Just look for the person whose story you want to view and you will be able to see the Stories and the Story highlights there. You can tap on the Stories to view them without them knowing.
BlindStory app
Before you start heading to your Instagram to use the tried-and-tested hacks we mentioned, you should note that these workarounds are mainly for fun and shouldn’t become a threat to anyone’s security and privacy.
