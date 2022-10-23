NASA attempting to redirect asteroid – KVEO-TV

KVEO-TV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NASA and SpaceX launched a spacecraft that will attempt to redirect an asteroid later this year, their first planetary defense mission.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is designed to prevent an impact of Earth by a hazardous asteroid, a post by NASA stated.

The asteroid that NASA is targeting, Dimorphos, is not a threat to Earth but is a “perfect testing ground” to see if crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid will change its course. Dimorphos is a 525-foot moonlet asteroid orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.

The DART spacecraft will use NASA’s kinetic impactor technology to see if a collision will adjust the path and speed of the asteroid.

The spacecraft will crash into the small asteroid at a speed of approximately 14,763 mph with the aid of an onboard camera.

The spacecraft launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Nov. 24. The DART impact is expected to occur on Sept. 26, 2022.

At the time of the impact, the asteroid will be roughly 6.8 million miles from Earth.

“While no known asteroid larger than 140 meters in size has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, only about 40 percent of those asteroids have been found as of October 2021,” the post stated.

The DART mission is being led and developed for NASA by the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

