Tamadoge Price Up 30%, Flips Doge Dash, Hoge Finance, Pitbull, Shiba Predator, Vita Inu – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Tamadoge (TAMA) bounced over 30% today and flipped the market capitalization of several of the top 10 meme coins – TAMA today has a live market cap of just over $28 million (priced at $0.027 per token with a 1.01 billion circulating supply).

At press time CoinMarketCap’s meme cryptocurrency rankings are:

Tamadoge will rank approximately fifth or sixth if it can continue its bullish uptrend, once CoinMarketCap updates that list.

The Tamadoge price and market cap were tracked on CoinMarketCap just three days ago following its September 27th launch on OKX exchange.

Tamadoge has several current and upcoming listings, announced via their Twitter and YouTube:

The Tamadoge team have also submitted a Binance application – listings there come with strict volume requirements, but new cryptocurrency Tamadoge has shown high growth potential in its first week already.

Holding at around the three cents level is a show of strength given the current macroeconomic conditions and crypto bear market – on the day of Tamadoge’s OKX listing, the Bitcoin price dropped $1k in a single four hour candle amid the Nordstream pipeline explosions.

Crypto prices are now bouncing back, with Bitcoin pumping to an intraday high of $20,170 today as the market expects the Fed to potentially pivot away from quantitative tightening.

The first Tamadoge NFT drop is also expected to take place this week, with a countdown timer started on tamadoge.io.

Holders of high rarity Tamadoge NFTs will have an added advantage in the project’s upcoming play to earn crypto game – greater speed and agility for their Tamadoge pet.

Today Tamadoge is a top 10 trending asset on DexTools, at some points ranking in the top five trending crypto coins across decentralized exchanges.

The Tamadoge price could continue to pump in the coming days ahead of its upcoming exchange listings – with two new CEXes being added in five days time.

LBank has a 24 hour trading volume of $1.06 billion, and MEXC $4.86 billion.

Update – the Tamadoge price pumped higher to over $0.05, and is currently up 90% in the past 24 hours, 300% off the September lows ($0.01683).

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source