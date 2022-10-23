How to Control Your Apple Watch With Your iPhone – MacRumors

In iOS 16, Apple introduced a new Apple Watch Mirroring feature that lets you see and control your Apple Watch screen from your paired iPhone. Apple Watch Mirroring is designed to make the watch experience more accessible for people with physical and motor disabilities, but it can be useful to anyone. Keep reading to learn how to use it.



With Apple Watch Mirroring in ‌iOS 16‌, Apple utilizes its AirPlay wireless protocol to make Apple Watch more accessible. The addition of the new feature means you can use touch or assistive features like Voice Control, Switch Control, and more on your ‌iPhone‌ to interact with your Apple Watch.

To start using Apple Watch Mirroring, you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 9, along with a paired ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 16‌. You can check if your ‌iPhone‌ needs updating by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.



After you’ve performed the last step, a graphical representation of your Apple Watch will appear on your ‌iPhone‌’s screen, while a blue outline will appear around the face of your Apple Watch to indicate that mirroring is enabled.

You’ll now be able to control your Apple Watch by tapping and swiping on the watch image that appears on your ‌iPhone‌. You can even tap the Side button and swipe the Digital Crown to mimic the same physical actions that you would perform on your watch. When you’re done using Apple Watch Mirroring, simply tap the X in the top-right corner of the Apple Watch card on your ‌iPhone‌.

If you want to make Apple Watch Mirroring quicker to access, you can add it to Apple’s Accessibility Shortcut menu, which, once set up, can be invoked using a triple click of the Home button or Side button.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

All-new design with A14 chip, 10.9-inch display, landscape front camera, and more. Orders available now.

Apple’s high-end tablet in 11″ and 12.9″ sizes, now with M2 chip. Orders available now.

5 days ago by Sami Fathi

1 week ago by Hartley Charlton

2 weeks ago by Hartley Charlton

2 weeks ago by Hartley Charlton

2 weeks ago by Hartley Charlton



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source