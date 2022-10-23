Apple seeds macOS 13 Ventura beta 4 to developers ahead of fall release – 9to5Mac

July 27

macOS 13 Ventura beta 4 is finally available to developers. After three since the third seed of this upcoming operating system for the Mac was released, Apple is making available a new build to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers. It’s also been a couple of weeks since the company released its public beta version and a revised version to developers.



Today’s build is 22A5311f. macOS 13 Ventura’s main focus is on continuity features, such as the ability to start a FaceTime call on the Mac and seamlessly switch to the iPhone or iPad.

Another great addition to macOS 13 Ventura beta is the Stage Manager feature, which not only is available to the iPad but will also help users organize their workflows between apps and windows. For the first time, this operating system also brings two new stock apps: Clock and Weather.

Collaboration is another important word with the macOS 13 Ventura ecosystem:

Safari is also receiving some love with new collaboration features with:

Alongside macOS 13 Ventura beta 4, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 4, iPadOS 16 beta 4, watchOS 9 beta 4, and tvOS 16 beta 4.

