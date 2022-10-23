SpaceX launches for 100th time from Cape Canaveral – Orlando Sentinel

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 on a Starlink mission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. It marked the 100th SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral. (SpaceX)

SpaceX celebrated its 100th launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday by sending up another bunch of its Starlink internet satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:50 a.m. with 54 more additions to the company’s growing internet constellation.

It took more than 12 years to get to 100 liftoffs. Falcon 9′s debut was from SLC 40 at what was then Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, taking off on June 4, 2010, with a version of its in-development Dragon capsule. That test flight was a success, although an attempt to have the first-stage booster descend with the aid of a parachute did not succeed.

That flight came in the wake of President Obama shutting down the moon-bound Constellation program and its Ares rocket. It was integral to the introduction of commercial space companies to provide cargo and eventually crew to missions to the International Space Station ahead of the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

“There’s a lot riding on the maiden flight of Falcon 9,” said NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden at the time, while the Sentinel quoted an unnamed aerospace executive who said, “If they go down the tubes, we all go with them.”

SpaceX did not go down the tubes. Including two successful Falcon 1 launches before the Canaveral debut of Falcon 9, SpaceX has had 186 successful orbital launches, managed the recovery of 148 of its boosters among both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, and has now reflown those boosters 123 times.

For Thursday’s launch, the first stage booster made its 10th flight, having previously been used on the GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301 and four Starlink missions. It once again was able to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the 31st launch for Starlink this year, and 65th overall since the first operational deployment in 2019, with more than 3,500 satellites sent to orbit, according to statistics tracked by astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

It still has several more Starlink missions planned as its growing internet constellation has approval from the Federal Communications Commission to maintain up to 4,408 of the 570-pound satellites that orbit at around 341 miles altitude. SpaceX is seeking further FCC approval to grow that to about 30,000 with future launches on board its in-the-works Starship rocket.

The service is part of the company’s revenue-generating plan to support Musk’s long-term goal of sending humans to and establishing a colony on Mars.

The launch was the 48th Falcon 9 liftoff of 2022 for Elon Musk’s company, which also launches from nearby Kennedy Space Center and from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California.

With more than 10 weeks left in the year, the cadence is on track to get close to 60 launches with several more Starlink and private satellite missions still slated through December. It flew 31 missions in 2021.

The company also has plans to launch its first Falcon Heavy in more than three years from Kennedy Space Center before the end of the month on a mission for the U.S. Space Force. The date and time of that launch has not been made public.

And it could also send up a test orbital launch of the new Starship with Super Heavy booster from its southeast Texas launch site Starbase.

Follow Orlando Sentinel space coverage at Facebook.com/goforlaunchsentinel.

