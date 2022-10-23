Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show – News 13 Orlando

Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park’s nighttime show "Harmonious."

The fire was contained to the fireworks platform and was extinguished, according to Disney. None of the show’s other barges or platforms were impacted. And no injuries were reported.

Some guests who were in the park during the incident shared videos and pictures of the fire on social media.

Twitter user @The_Woulfe21 posted a video showing the fire burning on the platform. The end-of-night music can be heard playing in the background.

This was my angle pic.twitter.com/0gCxXgYXqI

It’s unclear how much damage the fire may have caused to the platform.

The show is still scheduled for a 9 p.m. performance on Saturday, according to the Disney World website.

"Harmonious" debuted last fall as part of the kick off to Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. The show, which takes place on the World Showcase Lagoon, features moving fountains, lights, lasers and pyrotechnics. It also features a soundtrack of Disney songs in multiple languages.

In September, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro announced at D23 Expo that "Harmonious" would be replaced with a new nighttime show for Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration.

The show is currently in development and expected to debut in late 2023.

